Oppenheimer: Interesting Facts About Christopher Nolan's Filmmaking

Christopher Nolan is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited movie, Oppenheimer. The film is based on the 2005 book “American Prometheus,” written by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin., While fans are eagerly waiting for Oppenheimer, do you know that the film has been shot using some of the highest resolution cameras of all time?, Christopher Nolan has taken every possible step to make sure that his movie is a visual treat for his fans., With his new cameras, Christopher Nolan is confident about his movie and the experience it will provide to the audience., However, some of the scenes in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer are also presented in black and white. Well, there's a reason behind it., Christopher Nolan also thinks that IMAX is the 'best possible experience' to watch Oppenheimer., Nolan is not the only filmmaker who prefer large format cinematography. Here are some other filmmakers who follow the same technique., Robert Wise and Stanley Kubrick also used large format cinematography for their respective movies, The Sound of Music and 2001: A Space Odyssey., Indian films including Sholay and Razia Sultan are also among the movies shot in 70mm.