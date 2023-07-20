CHANGE LANGUAGE
Oppenheimer: Interesting Facts About Christopher Nolan's Filmmaking

As Oscar-winning filmmaker Christopher Nolan gears up for the release of Oppenheimer, here are some things you must know about his filmmaking.

01
Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan

Christopher Nolan is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited movie, Oppenheimer. The film is based on the 2005 book “American Prometheus,” written by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin.

02
Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan

While fans are eagerly waiting for Oppenheimer, do you know that the film has been shot using some of the highest resolution cameras of all time?

03
Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan

Christopher Nolan has taken every possible step to make sure that his movie is a visual treat for his fans.

04
Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan

With his new cameras, Christopher Nolan is confident about his movie and the experience it will provide to the audience.

05
Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan

However, some of the scenes in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer are also presented in black and white. Well, there's a reason behind it.

06
Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan

Christopher Nolan also thinks that IMAX is the 'best possible experience' to watch Oppenheimer.

07
Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan

Nolan is not the only filmmaker who prefer large format cinematography. Here are some other filmmakers who follow the same technique.

08
Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan

Robert Wise and Stanley Kubrick also used large format cinematography for their respective movies, The Sound of Music and 2001: A Space Odyssey.

09
Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan

Indian films including Sholay and Razia Sultan are also among the movies shot in 70mm.