Parineeti Chopra Shares Unseen Photos From Engagement, Reveals How She Fell In Love With Raghav Chadha; See The Gorgeous Pics

Parineeti Chopra got engaged to Raghav Chadha on May 13, 2023. The actress has been sharing previously unseen photos from the engagement ceremony. This morning she uploaded news pictures with the following caption: When you know, you know. One breakfast together and I knew – I had met the one. The most wonderful man whose quiet strength would be calming, peaceful and inspiring. His support, humour, wit and friendship are pure joy. He is my home. Our engagement party was like living a dream – a dream unfurling beautifully amidst love, laughter, emotion and loads of dancing! As we hugged those we loved dearest and celebrated with them, emotions overflowed. As a little girl in awe of princess stories, I had imagined how my fairytale would begin. Now that it has, it is even better than I had imagined.