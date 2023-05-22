CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Photos » Movies » Parineeti Chopra Shares Unseen Photos From Engagement, Reveals How She Fell In Love With Raghav Chadha; See The Gorgeous Pics

Parineeti Chopra reveals how she knew Raghav Chadha was the one. All it took was one breakfast! She took to Instagram to share more photos from her engagement party.

Parineeti Chopra got engaged to Raghav Chadha on May 13, 2023. The actress has been sharing previously unseen photos from the engagement ceremony. This morning she uploaded news pictures with the following caption: When you know, you know. One breakfast together and I knew – I had met the one. The most wonderful man whose quiet strength would be calming, peaceful and inspiring. His support, humour, wit and friendship are pure joy. He is my home. Our engagement party was like living a dream – a dream unfurling beautifully amidst love, laughter, emotion and loads of dancing! As we hugged those we loved dearest and celebrated with them, emotions overflowed. As a little girl in awe of princess stories, I had imagined how my fairytale would begin. Now that it has, it is even better than I had imagined.

01
Parineeti Chopra looks lovelorn wrapped in the arms of her fiancé Raghav Chadha.

Parineeti Chopra looks lovelorn wrapped in the arms of her fiancé Raghav Chadha. (Image: Instagram)

02
Parineeti Chopra gets emotional during her engagement ceremony. Raghav tenderly wipes her tears, showing how much he cares for her.

Parineeti Chopra gets emotional during her engagement ceremony. Raghav tenderly wipes her tears, showing how much he cares for her. (Image: Instagram)

03
Parineeti Chopra is seen in a fit of laughter as she poses for a photo with Raghav Chadha and her brothers.

Parineeti Chopra is seen in a fit of laughter as she poses for a photo with Raghav Chadha and her brothers. (Image: Instagram)

04
Parineeti Chopra smiles as her cousin Priyanka Chopra applies the tilak on Raghav Chadha.

Parineeti Chopra smiles as her cousin Priyanka Chopra applies the tilak on Raghav Chadha. (Image: Instagram)

05
Parineeti Chopra looks deliriously happy and show the victory sign at her engagement ceremony.

Parineeti Chopra looks deliriously happy and show the victory sign at her engagement ceremony. (Image: Instagram)

06
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha surrounded by their friends and family as they pose for a group photo.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha surrounded by their friends and family as they pose for a group photo. (Image: Instagram)

07
Parineeti Chopra dance and make merry with guests at her engagement ceremony.

Parineeti Chopra dance and make merry with guests at her engagement ceremony. (Image: Instagram)

08
Parineeti Chopra shares this cool photo of guests at her engagement ceremony.

Parineeti Chopra shares this cool photo of guests at her engagement ceremony. (Image: Instagram)