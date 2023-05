Pooja Hegde and red are a deadly combination! The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress set internet on fire recently with her scorching hot photoshoot in a sexy red dress. Well, this is not the first time that the diva looked fabulous in the bold colour. Every time she has been seen wearing red, Pooja has slayed it like a boss babe. Scroll ahead to catch a glimpse of a few of our favourite ‘red-hot’ looks of Pooja Hegde.