Home » Photos » Movies » Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Twin In Black At Met Gala 2023: Check Out The Couple's Stylish Pictures

Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Twin In Black At Met Gala 2023: Check Out The Couple's Stylish Pictures

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas made a stylish entry at the 2023 Met Gala. Dressed in twinning black outfits by Valentino, they sure had a lot of fun at the event.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas made yet another stylish appearance at this year’s Met Gala. The couple looked dashing in their matching attires.

1/ 7
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas twin in black outfits, both by Valentino.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas twin in black outfits, both by Valentino. (Image: Instagram)

2/ 7
Priyanka Chopra looks uber sexy in the high-slit dress.

Priyanka Chopra looks uber sexy in the high-slit dress. (Image: Instagram)

3/ 7
Nick Jonas cannot stop admiring his wife on the red carpet.

Nick Jonas cannot stop admiring his wife on the red carpet. (Image: Instagram)

4/ 7
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas share a laugh.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas share a laugh. (Image: Instagram)

5/ 7
Priyanka Chopra accessorises her look with a stunning neckpiece from Bulgari.

Priyanka Chopra accessorises her look with a stunning neckpiece from Bulgari. (Image: Instagram)

6/ 7
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas make a suave couple despite their age difference.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas make a suave couple despite their age difference. (Image: Instagram)

7/ 7
Priyanka Chopra makes time for a quick selfie with her pet dog, Diana.

Priyanka Chopra makes time for a quick selfie with her pet dog, Diana. (Image: Instagram)