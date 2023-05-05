CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Photos » Movies » Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Will Melt Your Hearts With Their Cute And Hot Couple Photos, Check Out Their Sexy Pictures

Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Will Melt Your Hearts With Their Cute And Hot Couple Photos, Check Out Their Sexy Pictures

Priyanka Chopra, riding high on the success of Citadel and her new movie Love Again, is setting couple goals with husband Nick Jonas of the Jonas Brothers. Check out their mushy and romance-filled photos.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ latest photos on social media will leave you blushing. Their blurry photoshoot exudes fun and romance, while their red carpet outings are no less than fabulous!

1/ 8
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas indulge in cute PDA. (Image: Instagram)

2/ 8
Priyanka Chopra plants a kiss on Nick Jonas. (Image: Instagram)

3/ 8
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas show their goofy side by sticking out their tongues. (Image: Instagram)

4/ 8
Priyanka Chopra kisses Nick Jonas as the latter looks at the camera. (Image: Instagram)

5/ 8
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas look mushy at an event. (Image: Instagram)

6/ 8
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas look ready to take on the world. (Image: Instagram)

7/ 8
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas flaunt their swag effortlessly. (Image: Instagram)

8/ 8
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas ooze romance in this sweet click. (Image: Instagram)