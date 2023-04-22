CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Photos » Movies » Priyanka Chopra, Hina Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Suhana Khan, Sunny Leone Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week

Priyanka Chopra, Suhana Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Hina Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan were among the best dressed celebrities this week.

This week’s best dressed celebrities include Priyanka Chopra in a red dress, Sara Ali Khan in a yellow co-ord set, and Hina Khan in a see-through mesh dress.

1/ 8
Priyanka Chopra looked ravishing in the red off-shoulder dress.

Priyanka Chopra looked ravishing in the red off-shoulder dress. (Image: Instagram)

2/ 8
Suhana Khan looked pretty in the printed summer dress.

Suhana Khan looked pretty in the printed summer dress. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

3/ 8
Sara Ali Khan looked chic in the yellow knitted co-ord set.

Sara Ali Khan looked chic in the yellow knitted co-ord set. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

4/ 8
Sunny Leone exuded elegance in the turtleneck top and polka-dot skirt.

Sunny Leone exuded elegance in the turtleneck top and polka-dot skirt. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

5/ 8
Shehnaaz Gill looked sexy in the black cutout dress.

Shehnaaz Gill looked sexy in the black cutout dress. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

6/ 8
Hina Khan oozed oomph in red mesh dress.

Hina Khan oozed oomph in red mesh dress. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

7/ 8
Kareena Kapoor Khan looked comfy in the vibrant co-ord set.

Kareena Kapoor Khan looked comfy in the vibrant co-ord set. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

8/ 8
Parineeti Chopra looked smart in the white pinstripe suit.

Parineeti Chopra looked smart in the white pinstripe suit. (Image: Viral Bhayani)