Priyanka Chopra, Hina Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Suhana Khan, Sunny Leone Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week

Curated By: Priyanka Das
Last Updated: April 22, 2023, 15:22 IST
Mumbai, India
This week’s best dressed celebrities include Priyanka Chopra in a red dress, Sara Ali Khan in a yellow co-ord set, and Hina Khan in a see-through mesh dress.
Priyanka Chopra looked ravishing in the red off-shoulder dress. (Image: Instagram)
Suhana Khan looked pretty in the printed summer dress. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Sara Ali Khan looked chic in the yellow knitted co-ord set. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Sunny Leone exuded elegance in the turtleneck top and polka-dot skirt. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Shehnaaz Gill looked sexy in the black cutout dress. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Hina Khan oozed oomph in red mesh dress. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Kareena Kapoor Khan looked comfy in the vibrant co-ord set. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Parineeti Chopra looked smart in the white pinstripe suit. (Image: Viral Bhayani)