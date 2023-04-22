CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Photos » Movies » Priyanka Chopra Oozes Oomph In Green Dress With Plunging Neckline, Check Out The Diva's Hottest Red Carpet Looks

Priyanka Chopra made heads turn in Rome with her eye-catching green dress at the premiere of Citadel. Check out the diva's most gorgeous red carpet moments.

Priyanka Chopra turned heads the right way at the Rome premiere of her new series Citadel. Here’s a compilation of some of her most stunning red carpet looks.

1/ 8
Priyanka Chopra looks majestic in a green dress with a matching boa.

Priyanka Chopra looks majestic in a green dress with a matching boa. (Image: Instagram)

2/ 8
Priyanka Chopra looks ravishing in a red off-shoulder dress.

Priyanka Chopra looks ravishing in a red off-shoulder dress. (Image: Instagram)

3/ 8
Priyanka Chopra looked gorgeous in the blue gown with a high slit.

Priyanka Chopra looks gorgeous in the blue gown with a high slit. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

4/ 8
Priyanka Chopra looks chic in a high-neck figure-hugging black dress.

Priyanka Chopra looks chic in a high-neck figure-hugging black dress. (Image: Instagram)

5/ 8
Priyanka Chopra looks elegant in a white co-ord set with a faux fur jacket.

Priyanka Chopra looks elegant in a white co-ord set with a faux fur jacket. (Image: Instagram)

6/ 8
Priyanka Chopra looks stunning in a hot pink kaftan dress.

Priyanka Chopra looks stunning in a hot pink kaftan dress. (Image: Instagram)

7/ 8
Priyanka Chopra looks fabulous in a yellow satin dress with a matching long jacket.

Priyanka Chopra looks fabulous in a yellow satin dress with a matching long jacket. (Image: Instagram)

8/ 8
Priyanka Chopra exudes glamour in an embellished sheer dress with ruffled cape.

Priyanka Chopra exudes glamour in an embellished sheer dress with ruffled cape. (Image: Instagram)