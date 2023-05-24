Priyanka Chopra Sets Internet On Fire With Bold Photoshoot, Check Out The Diva's Hot And Sexy Pictures

Priyanka Chopra is on a roll these days. Back-to-back releases, global brand events, and now – starring in one of the most sensuous photoshoots ever! The global star is on the cover of The Zoe Report. And woah! Priyanka keeps it sexy and flirty in the scorching hot photos. Sharing the photo dump, the actress captioned it: POV: You see the beautiful Santa Monica Mountains in Topanga, on a particularly hot day, and everything around was in full bloom (thanks to the crazy rain this year in SoCal 😋) That’s the story behind the pictures we shot for @thezoereport.