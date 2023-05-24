CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Ayushmann KhurranaKathal ReviewCannes 2023Amitabh BachchanAsit Modi
Home » Photos » Movies » Priyanka Chopra Sets Internet On Fire With Bold Photoshoot, Check Out The Diva's Hot And Sexy Pictures

Priyanka Chopra Sets Internet On Fire With Bold Photoshoot, Check Out The Diva's Hot And Sexy Pictures

Priyanka Chopra looks sexy and fabulous in her latest magazine cover shoot. Dressed in some bold and racy outfits, the actress looks divine.

Priyanka Chopra is on a roll these days. Back-to-back releases, global brand events, and now – starring in one of the most sensuous photoshoots ever! The global star is on the cover of The Zoe Report. And woah! Priyanka keeps it sexy and flirty in the scorching hot photos. Sharing the photo dump, the actress captioned it: POV: You see the beautiful Santa Monica Mountains in Topanga, on a particularly hot day, and everything around was in full bloom (thanks to the crazy rain this year in SoCal 😋) That’s the story behind the pictures we shot for @thezoereport.

01
Priyanka Chopra makes heads turn in a backless green dress. She flaunts her sexy back in the sensuous outfit.

Priyanka Chopra makes heads turn in a backless green dress. She flaunts her sexy back in the sensuous outfit. (Image: Instagram)

02
Priyanka Chopra looks drop-dead gorgeous in a bold green outfit. She looks quite the temptress while showing some skin.

Priyanka Chopra looks drop-dead gorgeous in a bold green outfit. She looks quite the temptress while showing some skin. (Image: Instagram)

03
Priyanka Chopra exudes elegance in an off-shoulder white dress. The cape sleeves add to the outfit's drama.

Priyanka Chopra exudes elegance in an off-shoulder white dress. The cape sleeves add to the outfit's drama. (Image: Instagram)

04
Priyanka Chopra strikes a powerful pose in a draped green dress alongside a horse.

Priyanka Chopra strikes a powerful pose in a draped green dress alongside a horse. (Image: Instagram)

05
Priyanka Chopra looks fabulous in this close-up shot as she lies on a green field.

Priyanka Chopra looks fabulous in this close-up shot as she lies on a green field. (Image: Instagram)

06
Priyanka Chopra looks ethereal in this sun-kissed photo.

Priyanka Chopra looks ethereal in this sun-kissed photo. (Image: Instagram)

07
Priyanka Chopra lets her hair do the talking in this click. The golden neckpiece adds the right amount of drama.

Priyanka Chopra lets her hair do the talking in this click. The golden neckpiece adds the right amount of drama. (Image: Instagram)

08
Priyanka Chopra looks breathtaking in the off-white mesh dress as she poses beside a bed of spring flowers.

Priyanka Chopra looks breathtaking in the off-white mesh dress as she poses beside a bed of spring flowers. (Image: Instagram)