Home » Photos » Movies » Rakul Preet Singh In Lilac Sequin Saree Is A Sight To Behold, Check Out The Diva's Most Stunning Saree Moments

Rakul Preet Singh defines glamour in a sequin lilac coloured saree in her latest photoshoot. Check out the diva's sexy pictures in gorgeous sarees.

Ditch the sequin dress and go for a saree instead! Rakul Preet Singh looks party-ready in a eye-catching sequin saree in her latest photoshoot.

1/ 8
Rakul Preet Singh looks breath-taking in a sequined lilac saree.

Rakul Preet Singh looks breath-taking in a sequined lilac saree. (Image: Instagram)

2/ 8
Rakul Preet Singh looks chic in a pleated saree with a turtleneck blouse.

Rakul Preet Singh looks chic in a pleated saree with a turtleneck blouse. (Image: Instagram)

3/ 8
Rakul Preet Singh looks ravishing in a red printed saree.

Rakul Preet Singh looks ravishing in a red printed saree. (Image: Instagram)

4/ 8
Rakul Preet Singh looked graceful in a yellow tie-dye saree by Akanksha Gajria.

Rakul Preet Singh looks graceful in a yellow tie-dye saree. (Image: Instagram)

5/ 8
Rakul Preet Singh exudes elegance in a white saree.

Rakul Preet Singh exudes elegance in a white saree. (Image: Instagram)

6/ 8
Rakul Preet Singh oozes glamour in the dual coloured sequin saree.

Rakul Preet Singh oozes glamour in the dual coloured sequin saree. (Image: Instagram)

7/ 8
Rakul Preet Singh makes heads turn in a red saree.

Rakul Preet Singh makes heads turn in a red saree. (Image: Instagram)

8/ 8
Rakul Preet Singh looks stunning in a silver sequin saree.

Rakul Preet Singh looks stunning in a silver sequin saree. (Image: Instagram)