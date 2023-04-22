CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Photos » Movies » Rakul Preet Singh, Siddharth Nigam, Amyra Dastur, Shamita Shetty Turn Showstoppers At Fashion Week, See Pics

Rakul Preet Singh, Shehnaaz Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Madhurima Tuli, Amyra Dastur were among the many celebrities who turned showstoppers at the Bombay Times Fashion Week 2023.

The Bombay Times Fashion Week 2023 kickstarted in style. Several celebrities turned showstoppers at different designer shows, including Rakul Preet Singh, Shehnaaz Gill, Siddharth Nigam, and Shamita Shetty.

Rakul Preet Singh looks beautiful in a sequin lehenga.

Shehnaaz Gill looks sexy in a high-slit dress with a matching jacket.

Shamita Shetty looks pretty in a floral ensemble.

Amyra Dastur looks gorgeous in a pastel coloured lehenga.

Siddharth Nigam looks dapper in a black suit.

Teejay Sidhu looks elegant in a silk gown.

Madhurima Tuli looks stylish in a golden dress.

Shiv Thakare looks smart in a funky suit.

