Rakul Preet Singh, Siddharth Nigam, Amyra Dastur, Shamita Shetty Turn Showstoppers At Fashion Week, See Pics

Curated By: Priyanka Das
Last Updated: April 22, 2023, 13:32 IST
Mumbai, India
The Bombay Times Fashion Week 2023 kickstarted in style. Several celebrities turned showstoppers at different designer shows, including Rakul Preet Singh, Shehnaaz Gill, Siddharth Nigam, and Shamita Shetty.
Rakul Preet Singh looks beautiful in a sequin lehenga. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Shehnaaz Gill looks sexy in a high-slit dress with a matching jacket. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Shamita Shetty looks pretty in a floral ensemble. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Amyra Dastur looks gorgeous in a pastel coloured lehenga. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Siddharth Nigam looks dapper in a black suit. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Teejay Sidhu looks elegant in a silk gown. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Madhurima Tuli looks stylish in a golden dress. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Shiv Thakare looks smart in a funky suit. (Image: Viral Bhayani)