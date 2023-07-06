CHANGE LANGUAGE
Ranbir Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Kartik Aaryan, Huma Qureshi, Sonu Sood Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About

Ranbir Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Rajkumar Hirani, Manushi Chhillar, Kartik Aaryan, Huma Qureshi, Sonu Sood, Gajraj Rao among celebrities seen in and around Mumbai.

Paparazzi spotted several celebrities in Mumbai, including Ranbir Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Rajkumar Hirani, Manushi Chhillar, Kartik Aaryan and Huma Qureshi.

01
Ranbir Kapoor snapped out and about. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

02
Bhumi Pednekar poses for the paparazzi. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

03
Gajraj Rao and Kartik Aaryan seen after a dinner outing. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

04
Udit Narayan seen at the song launch of Gadar 2. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

05
Huma Qureshi seen at the promotions of her new film Tarla. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

06
Rajkumar Hirani and his wife seen at the airport. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

07
Manushi Chhillar seen at the airport. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

08
Sonu Sood seen at the airport. (Image: Viral Bhayani)