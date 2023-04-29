CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Photos » Movies » Ranbir Kapoor Joins Mother Neetu Kapoor At Book Launch Event; Sunny Leone, Richa Chadha, Poonam Dhillon Also Attend

Ranbir Kapoor was joined by his mother Neetu Kapoor at a book launch event yesterday. The actor was dressed in all-black while Neetu Kapoor looked chic in a lilac co-ord set.

Ranbir Kapoor and his mother Neetu Kapoor were chief guests at a book launch event yesterday. Several other celebrities also attended the event, including Sunny Leone, Richa Chadha and Poonam Dhillon.

Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor seen at the book launch event. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Sunny Leone looks pretty in a co-ord set at the book launch. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Richa Chadha looks chic in a pink ensemble at the book launch. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Poonam Dhillon and her children seen at the book launch event. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Sophie Choudry looks smart in a blue top and black trousers at the book launch. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Pragya Jaiswal looks gorgeous in a black dress at the book launch. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Tejasswi Prakash looks smart in a crop top and denims at the book launch. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Karan Tacker looks dapper in all-black at the book launch. (Image: Viral Bhayani)