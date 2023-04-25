CHANGE LANGUAGE
Ranbir Kapoor, Sunny Leone, Vidyut Jammwal, Sara Ali Khan Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About

Ranbir Kapoor, Sunny Leone, Vidyut Jammwal, Sara Ali Khan, Alaya F, Shriya Saran among celebrities seen in Mumbai.

Sunny Leone snapped out and about. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

The team of Ponniyin Selvan 2 seen during their film's promotions.

The team of Ponniyin Selvan 2 seen during their film's promotions. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Ranbir Kapoor seen outside a salon. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Sara Ali Khan seen outside a cafe. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Sonu Sood and Jacqueline Fernandez seen out and about. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Vidyut Jammwal and Vishal Jethwa seen during the trailer launch of IB71. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Alaya F smiles for the media. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Shriya Saran and Sharman Joshi during promotions of their movie Music School. (Image: Viral Bhayani)