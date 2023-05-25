RIP Tina Turner: How The Music Legend Became The Queen of Rock and Roll

Curated By: Chirag Sehgal
News18.com
Last Updated: May 25, 2023, 18:23 IST
Mumbai, India
Tina Turner's death was announced on her official Instagram page. With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow, the post read.
Tina Turner passed away due to because of age-related illness. In the recent years, she also suffered cancer, a stroke and kidney failure.
Tina Turner's death is a loss the the global music industry. However, do you know that she was born in a family where she recalled picking cotton as a child?
Turner began her career in 1957 with the music group, Kings of Rhythm.
Tina Turner rose to fame after she featured alongside her husband Ike in the 1960s. However, the two parted ways in 1978.
After separation from her husband, Tina Turner's Let's Stay Together album became a major hit.
After singing for the James Bond film in 1995, Tina Turner announced her returement in 2000.
During her career, Turner also won eight Grammy Awards and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2021 as a solo artist.
While Tina Turner will always ve remembered as a superstar, here's how Bullock became 'Tina Turner'.
It was Tina's husband Ike who had introduced her as Tina Turner.
Following Tina's death, her manager, Roger Davies, said in a statement that Turner was a unique and remarkable force of nature with her strength, incredible energy and immense talent.
American singer Gloria Gaynor, Supermodel Naomi Campbell, Basketball legend Magic Johnson and singers Kelly Rowland, and Blondie's Debbie Harry also paid their tributes to Turner.
Even actress Viola Davis praised Turner as our first symbol of excellence and unbridled ownership of sexuality!!
Turner's above mentioned words of wisdon are a lesson for all.
While Tina is no longer amongst us, her work will be remembered forever.
Rest in peace, Tina Turner!