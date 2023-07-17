CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :OMG 2 TeaserJawan PrevueOppenheimerBarun SobtiKartik Aaryan
Home » Photos » Movies » Royal Madhuri Dixit In Her Latest Pop Up Store Photoshoot

Royal Madhuri Dixit In Her Latest Pop Up Store Photoshoot

Evergreen Madhuri Dixit Nene looks breathtaking in the Pernia's Pop Up Store outfits, that she wore to advertise the clothing brand.

B-town diva, Madhuri Dixit Nene is a fashion queen, which she proves every time with her choice of outfits and by the way she carries herself.

01
Madhuri

Madhuri Dixit looks gorgeous in an yellow ochre ready-made saree and designer blouse. The beautiful outfit does justice to the timeless beauty. (Image: Instagram)

02
Madhuri

Ravishing in red: The red skirt-blouse-jacket set makes Madhuri look like a complete attention-grabber. From Zeenat Aman, Rekha to Madhuri Dixit, veteran Bollywood actors have been seen to rock photoshoots in shades of red lately. (Image: Instagram)

03
Madhuri

Madhuri is a royalty taking her throne, as she sits poised in a pink saree-blouse-jacket set and heavy embroider jewellery. (Image: Instagram)

04
Madhuri

Can't take eyes off her: Madhuri Dixit is a Queen" who "Rules the world", as the photo cover rightly reads. She is an absolute stunner in a shimmery copperish-silver saree. (Image: Instagram)

05
Madhuri

Madhuri Dixit is glowing in the outfit and matching jewellery set, in the Six Years photo series of Pernia's Pop Up Store. The playful curls are adding on to the look. (Image: Instagram)

06
Madhuri

Madhuri Dixit, who has been reigning Bollywood for decades now, serves looks in an all-silver outfit. The alluring outfit, however, is no match for her glamour and beauty. (Image: Instagram)