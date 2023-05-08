CHANGE LANGUAGE
Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad, Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha: Celeb Couples Enjoy Date Night

Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad, Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar, Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha were among the many couples who were spotted enjoying date night over the weekend.

Over the weekend, we spotted several of our favourite celebrity couples enjoying date night. Saif-Kareena, Farhan-Shibani and the new lovebirds Parineeti-Raghav were few of many couples papped.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan step out after a dinner date. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha twin in black at their weekend dinner outing. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik Roshan seen with girlfriend Saba Azad after a date. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Amrita Arora and Shakeel Ladak pose for the paps as they arrive for a dinner date. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Prateik Babbar poses with girlfriend Priya Banerjee on their romantic date. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Shama Sikander and husband James Milliron pose for media as they go on a dinner date. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Farhan Akhtar seen arriving for his date with wife Shibani Dandekar. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Shibani Dandekar poses for the media as she arrives for a dinner date with husband Farhan Akhtar. (Image: Viral Bhayani)