Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad, Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha: Celeb Couples Enjoy Date Night

Curated By: Priyanka Das
Last Updated: May 08, 2023, 14:56 IST
Mumbai, India
Over the weekend, we spotted several of our favourite celebrity couples enjoying date night. Saif-Kareena, Farhan-Shibani and the new lovebirds Parineeti-Raghav were few of many couples papped.
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan step out after a dinner date. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha twin in black at their weekend dinner outing. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Hrithik Roshan seen with girlfriend Saba Azad after a date. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Amrita Arora and Shakeel Ladak pose for the paps as they arrive for a dinner date. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Prateik Babbar poses with girlfriend Priya Banerjee on their romantic date. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Shama Sikander and husband James Milliron pose for media as they go on a dinner date. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Farhan Akhtar seen arriving for his date with wife Shibani Dandekar. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Shibani Dandekar poses for the media as she arrives for a dinner date with husband Farhan Akhtar. (Image: Viral Bhayani)