Home » Photos » Movies » Sanya Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor, Uorfi Javed, Ranbir Kapoor Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About

Sanya Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor, Uorfi Javed, Ranbir Kapoor Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About

Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Sachin Tendulkar, Sanya Malhotra, Guneet Monga, Rajpal Yadav, Ranbir Kapoor, Uorfi Javed were among celebrities seen in and around Mumbai.

1/ 8
Janhvi Kapoor seen outside her gym.

Janhvi Kapoor seen outside her gym. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

2/ 8
Sanya Malhotra, Rajpal Yadav, Guneet Monga and other team members at the trailer launch of Kathal.

Sanya Malhotra, Rajpal Yadav, Guneet Monga and other team members at the trailer launch of Kathal. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

3/ 8
Ranbir Kapoor seen outside T-Series office.

Ranbir Kapoor seen outside T-Series office. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

4/ 8
Anjali and Sachin Tendulkar seen at the airport.

Anjali and Sachin Tendulkar seen at the airport. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

5/ 8
Arjun Kapoor seen at the airport.

Arjun Kapoor seen at the airport. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

6/ 8
Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin seen at the airport.

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin seen at the airport. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

7/ 8
Shama Sikander poses for the media.

Shama Sikander poses for the media. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

8/ 8
Uorfi Javed seen at the airport.

Uorfi Javed seen at the airport. (Image: Viral Bhayani)