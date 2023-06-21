Sanya Malhotra Looks Ravishing In Yellow Bikini, Check Out The Diva's Hot And Sexy Pictures

Curated By: Priyanka Das
News18.com
Last Updated: June 21, 2023, 13:36 IST
Mumbai, India
Sanya Malhotra, who was last seen in the Netflix film Kathal, is making heads turn. Check out her stunning photos in sexy swimwear.
Sanya Malhotra is making the internet swoon with her bikini-clad photo. Monsoons may have arrived in India but Sanya's bikini picture has managed to soar temperatures yet again. The yellow bikini against her tanned skin looks fabulous. (Image: Instagram)
Sanya Malhotra looks sultry in the animal-print bikini. The curly-haired beauty flaunts her curvaceous figure in the itsy-bitsy bikini top. (Image: Instagram)
Sanya Malhotra looks hot in the camel-coloured bikini. Striking a pose beside the infinity pool overlooking the ocean, the 'Dangal' actress displays her toned figure. (Image: Instagram)
Sanya Malhotra looks stunning in the white bikini with printed sarong. Don't you want to pack your bags and head to a beach destination looking at this photo? It sure is giving wanderlust feels! (Image: Instagram)
Sanya Malhotra looks sensational in the black bikini with a printed shrug. Truly, the actress knows how to make the most of her fabulous figure. She is a sight for sore eyes in the classy bikini set. (Image: Instagram)
Sanya Malhotra looks breathtaking in the black bikini. Bewitching is the word to describe this photo, isn't it? Sanya has an insanely fit body that she is unafraid to display in stunning swimwear. (Image: Instagram)