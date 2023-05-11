CHANGE LANGUAGE
Sara Ali Khan Shares Mesmerising Photos From Kedarnath With Heartfelt Gratitude Note

Sara Ali Khan, whose debut film was called Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput, shared glimpses of her numerous visits to the pilgrimage site.

Sara Ali Khan, an ardent devotee of Kedarnath, took to Instagram to pen her gratitude. She wrote: The first time I came to these places- I had never faced a camera 🎥 Today I can’t imagine my life without it. Thank you Kedarnath for making me who I am and giving me all that I have. 🌙☀️⛰️🎥🙏🏻❤️🌌
Very few people are lucky enough to come to you, and I am full of gratitude and appreciation that I can come back to just thank you. Jai Bholenath 🙏🏻

01
Sara Ali Khan has a reverence for Kedarnath like no other.

Sara Ali Khan has a reverence for Kedarnath like no other. (Image: Instagram)

02
Sara Ali Khan looks immersed in her own thoughts as she visits the holy site.

Sara Ali Khan looks immersed in her own thoughts as she visits the holy site. (Image: Instagram)

03
Sara Ali Khan keeps her hair covered as she poses in the temple premises.

Sara Ali Khan keeps her hair covered as she poses in the temple premises. (Image: Instagram)

04
Sara Ali Khan keeps cosy in smart winter clothes during her visit to Kedarnath.

Sara Ali Khan keeps cosy in smart winter clothes during her visit to Kedarnath. (Image: Instagram)

05
Sara Ali Khan enjoys the snow-clad mountains surrounding Kedarnath.

Sara Ali Khan enjoys the snow-clad mountains surrounding Kedarnath. (Image: Instagram)

06
Sara Ali Khan doesn't miss a chance to pose while walking up to the temple.

Sara Ali Khan doesn't miss a chance to pose while walking up to the temple. (Image: Instagram)

07
Sara Ali Khan soaks up some sun while lost in thoughts at the temple.

Sara Ali Khan soaks up some sun while lost in thoughts at the temple. (Image: Instagram)

08
Sara Ali Khan enjoys a cup of hot tea in the cold terrain of Kedarnath.

Sara Ali Khan enjoys a cup of hot tea in the cold terrain of Kedarnath. (Image: Instagram)