Sara Ali Khan, Suhana Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About

Curated By: Priyanka Das
Last Updated: April 21, 2023, 12:26 IST
Mumbai, India
From Suhana Khan and Janhvi Kapoor to Sara Ali Khan and Madhuri Dixit, several celebrities were seen in Mumbai.
Suhana Khan seen at the airport. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Sara Ali Khan seen at the launch of a new store. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Janhvi Kapoor seen at the airport. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Shibani Dandekar seen at the opening of a designer store. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Rhea Chakraborty seen at the airport. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Rakul Preet Singh seen outside her residence. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Madhuri Dixit seen at the airport. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Sonu Sood seen at the airport. (Image: Viral Bhayani)