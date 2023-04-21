CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Photos » Movies » Sara Ali Khan, Suhana Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About

Suhana Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Sara Ali Khan, Shibani Dandekar, Sonu Sood among celebrities spotted in and around Mumbai.

From Suhana Khan and Janhvi Kapoor to Sara Ali Khan and Madhuri Dixit, several celebrities were seen in Mumbai.

1/ 8
Suhana Khan seen at the airport.

Suhana Khan seen at the airport. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

2/ 8
Sara Ali Khan seen at the launch of a new store.

Sara Ali Khan seen at the launch of a new store. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

3/ 8
Janhvi Kapoor seen at the airport.

Janhvi Kapoor seen at the airport. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

4/ 8
Shibani Dandekar seen at the opening of a designer store.

Shibani Dandekar seen at the opening of a designer store. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

5/ 8
Rhea Chakraborty seen at the airport.

Rhea Chakraborty seen at the airport. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

6/ 8
Rakul Preet Singh seen outside her residence.

Rakul Preet Singh seen outside her residence. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

7/ 8
Madhuri Dixit seen at the airport.

Madhuri Dixit seen at the airport. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

8/ 8
Sonu Sood seen at the airport.

Sonu Sood seen at the airport. (Image: Viral Bhayani)