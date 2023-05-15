CHANGE LANGUAGE
Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal Dance On Dhol Beats, Enjoy Auto Ride At ZHZB Trailer Launch; Pics

The trailer of Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer Zara Hatke Zara Bachke was released on Monday at an event in Mumbai. The film will hit theatres on June 2, 2023.

01
Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan arrived in style on Monday for the trailer launch of their upcoming movie, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

02
Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan decided to ditch their luxurious cars to arrive at the event in an auto-rickshaw. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

03
Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal

For the trailer launch, Vicky Kaushal was seen wearing a denim jacket with matching denim pants and a white tee. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

04
Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal

On the other hand, Sara Ali Khan drapped a bright yellow saree for the launch and looked gorgeous as ever. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

05
Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan were also followed by dhols. The two danced their hearts out on dhol beats. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

06
Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan

Vicky Kaushal channeled his inner Punjabi munda as she danced on dhol at Zara Hatke Zara Bachke trailer launch. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

07
Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan not only danced on dhol but also played it. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

08
Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan

Needless to say, Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's energy was unbeatable. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

09
Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Studios and is directed by Laxman Utekar. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

10
Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is scheduled for release on June 2, 2023. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)