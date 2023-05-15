Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal Dance On Dhol Beats, Enjoy Auto Ride At ZHZB Trailer Launch; Pics

Curated By: Chirag Sehgal
News18.com
Last Updated: May 15, 2023, 14:27 IST
Mumbai, India
Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan arrived in style on Monday for the trailer launch of their upcoming movie, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan decided to ditch their luxurious cars to arrive at the event in an auto-rickshaw. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
For the trailer launch, Vicky Kaushal was seen wearing a denim jacket with matching denim pants and a white tee. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
On the other hand, Sara Ali Khan drapped a bright yellow saree for the launch and looked gorgeous as ever. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan were also followed by dhols. The two danced their hearts out on dhol beats. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Vicky Kaushal channeled his inner Punjabi munda as she danced on dhol at Zara Hatke Zara Bachke trailer launch. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan not only danced on dhol but also played it. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Needless to say, Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's energy was unbeatable. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Studios and is directed by Laxman Utekar. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is scheduled for release on June 2, 2023. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)