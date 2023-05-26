See Unseen Photos From Ashish Vidyarthi's Wedding To Assamese Entrepreneur Rupali Barua

Actor Ashish Vidyarthi took everyone by surprise when he announced his wedding to Assamese entrepreneur Rupali Barua on May 25, 2023. “At this stage of my life, getting married to Rupali is an extraordinary feeling. We had a court marriage in the morning, followed by a get-together in the evening,” Ashish said while talking to the Times Of India. The intimate wedding took place in Kolkata, where Rupali owns an upscale fashion store. The two have a 10-year age difference between them.