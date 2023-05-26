CHANGE LANGUAGE
See Unseen Photos From Ashish Vidyarthi's Wedding To Assamese Entrepreneur Rupali Barua

Ashish Vidyarthi tied the knot with Assamese entrepreneur Rupali Barua in Kolkata yesterday. He was previously married to another Assamese lady, Rajoshi Barua.

Actor Ashish Vidyarthi took everyone by surprise when he announced his wedding to Assamese entrepreneur Rupali Barua on May 25, 2023. “At this stage of my life, getting married to Rupali is an extraordinary feeling. We had a court marriage in the morning, followed by a get-together in the evening,” Ashish said while talking to the Times Of India. The intimate wedding took place in Kolkata, where Rupali owns an upscale fashion store. The two have a 10-year age difference between them.

Ashish Vidyarthi with his beautiful wife, Rupali Barua at their intimate wedding ceremony. (Image: Instagram)

Ashish Vidyarthi seen tying the mangalsutra on his wife. (Image: Instagram)

Ashish Vidyarthi and Rupali Barua seen dancing their hearts out. They seem to be doing the Bihu dance of Assam. (Image: Instagram)

The newlywed couple with their family and close friends. The couple opted for a court marriage followed by an intimate get-together. (Image: Instagram)

According to reports, Vidyarthi and Rupali’s love story began during a fashion shoot. Their paths crossed and upon the conclusion of the shoot, they exchanged contact numbers. From there, they embarked on a journey of getting to know each other. (Image: Instagram)

After spending a few years together, their bond grew stronger, leading them to make the decision to take their relationship to the next level and tie the knot. (Image: Instagram)

For the wedding day, Ashish Vidyarthi made a striking appearance in a traditional mundu from Kerala, with an Assamese gamusa. Meanwhile, his bride, Rupali, radiated elegance and beauty in a stunning white and golden mekhela saador, paying homage to her Assamese heritage. (Image: Instagram)