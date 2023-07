Kriti Sanon just unleashed the fashion beast with herjaw-dropping gownand cape combo! Believe it or not, this head-turner was crafted from a stunning black saree - now that's what we call a fashion experiment done right! With daring cut-outs at the torso and a thigh-high slit, the drama was served on a silver platter! The floor-sweeping cape added the perfect touch of elegance. And let's not forget those killer details - a neat braid, dangler earrings, and a finger accessory that screamed tradition. Hats off to Monisha Jaising for curating this gorgeous number. (Image: Instagram)