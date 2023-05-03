CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Salman KhanAryan KhanCitadel ReviewSonal ChauhanNaga Chaitanya
Home » Photos » Movies » Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapor, Uorfi Javed, Backstreet Boys Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About

Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapor, Uorfi Javed, Backstreet Boys Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About

Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, the Backstreet Boys, Ranbir Kapoor, Uorfi Javed, Malaika Arora among celebrities seen in and around Mumbai.

Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, the Backstreet Boys, Ranbir Kapoor, Uorfi Javed among celebrities seen in Mumbai.

1/ 8
Shah Rukh Khan seen at the airport.

Shah Rukh Khan seen at the airport. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

2/ 8
Ranbir Kapoor snapped out and about.

Ranbir Kapoor snapped out and about. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

3/ 8
Alia Bhatt seen at the airport.

Alia Bhatt seen at the airport. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

4/ 8
Janhvi Kapoor and Nitesh Tiwari smile for the paps.

Janhvi Kapoor and Nitesh Tiwari smile for the paps. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

5/ 8
Malaika Arora seen outside a salon.

Malaika Arora seen outside a salon. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

6/ 8
Backstreet Boys seen at the airport.

Backstreet Boys seen at the airport. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

7/ 8
Neha Sharma and Nawazuddin Siddiqui seen during their film's promotions.

Neha Sharma and Nawazuddin Siddiqui seen during their film's promotions. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

8/ 8
Uorfi Javed seen on a dinner outing.

Uorfi Javed seen on a dinner outing. (Image: Viral Bhayani)