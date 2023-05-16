CHANGE LANGUAGE
Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rani Mukerji Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About

Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Malaika Arora, Rani Mukerji, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Rao among celebrities seen in Mumbai.

01
Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan seen at the launch of the former's coffee table book.

Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan seen at the launch of the former's coffee table book. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

02
Malaika Arora snapped out and about.

Malaika Arora snapped out and about. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

03
Kareena Kapoor Khan seen outside her residence.

Kareena Kapoor Khan seen outside her residence. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

04
Rani Mukerji seen at Karan Johar's house.

Rani Mukerji seen at Karan Johar's house. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

05
Siddharth Anand and his wife seen at Karan Johar's house.

Siddharth Anand and his wife seen at Karan Johar's house. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

06
Vaibhavi Merchant seen at Karan Johar's house.

Vaibhavi Merchant seen at Karan Johar's house. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

07
Amrita Rao and her husband pose for the paps.

Amrita Rao and her husband pose for the paps. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

08
Saiee Manjrekar seen after her gym workout.

Saiee Manjrekar seen after her gym workout. (Image: Viral Bhayani)