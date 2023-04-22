CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Photos » Movies » Shah Rukh Khan Greets Fans Outside Mannat On Eid 2023, Check Out The Photos From His Annual Ritual

Like on every Eid, Shah Rukh Khan was seen greeting fans outside Mannat this year too. The Pathaan star wore a smart white tee and black sunglasses as he came out to meet his well-wishers.

Like every year, Shah Rukh Khan greeted his fans waiting outside Mannat with warmth and gratitude on Eid. Scroll ahead to catch a glimpse of the photos.

Shah Rukh Khan greets fans with a salaam on Eid.

Shah Rukh Khan didn't disappoint his waiting fans and came out to greet them.

Shah Rukh Khan was dressed in a white t-shirt and black denims.

Shah Rukh Khan chose to wear a pair of black sunglasses, complementing his attire.

Shah Rukh Khan is having a brilliant year professionally. His film Pathaan is a box-office mega-hit.

Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in Jawan, directed by Atlee.

Shah Rukh Khan's last release of the year will be Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki.

