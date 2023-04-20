Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar, Aryan Khan Pay Last Respects To Pamela Chopra, See Pics

Curated By: Priyanka Das
Last Updated: April 20, 2023, 15:30 IST
Mumbai, India
Pamela Chopra, wife of late Yash Chopra, mother of Aditya and Uday Chopra, passed away today, aged 74. Several celebrities turned up at the Chopra residence to pay their homage, including Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif among others.
Shah Rukh Khan and son Aryan Khan arrive to pay respects to Pamela Chopra. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal arrive to pay respects to Pamela Chopra. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Hrithik Roshan arrives to pay respects to Pamela Chopra. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Karan Johar arrives to pay respects to Pamela Chopra. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Poonam Dhillon arrives to pay respects to Pamela Chopra. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Neil Nitin Mukesh arrives to pay respects to Pamela Chopra. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Vaibhavi Merchant arrives to pay respects to Pamela Chopra. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Jatin Pandit arrives to pay respects to Pamela Chopra. (Image: Viral Bhayani)