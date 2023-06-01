CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Photos » Movies » Shahid Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Malaika Arora Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About

Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Aryan Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan among celebrities seen in and around Mumbai.

Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Aryan Khan were among the many celebrities papped in Mumbai.

01
Ananya Panday seen on her way to the gym.

Ananya Panday seen on her way to the gym. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

02
Shahid Kapoor seen during promotions of Bloody Daddy.

Shahid Kapoor seen during promotions of Bloody Daddy. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

03
Malaika Arora seen on her way to the yoga studio.

Malaika Arora seen on her way to the yoga studio. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

04
Aryan Khan seen on his way to meet Alia Bhatt, who lost her grandfather.

Aryan Khan seen on his way to meet Alia Bhatt, who lost her grandfather. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

05
Shraddha Kapoor seen arriving for a meeting.

Shraddha Kapoor seen arriving for a meeting. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

06
Kartik Aaryan snapped out and about.

Kartik Aaryan snapped out and about. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

07
Aditya Roy Kapur seen outside a hospital.

Aditya Roy Kapur seen outside a hospital. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

08
Khushi Kapoor seen out and about.

Khushi Kapoor seen out and about. (Image: Viral Bhayani)