CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Jiah Khan Case LiveCitadel ReviewSamantha Ruth PrabhuAR RehmanDunki SRK
Home » Photos » Movies » Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Hegde, Sunny Leone, Manushi Chhillar Among Celebrities Seen At Mumbai Airport, Check The Pics

Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Hegde, Sunny Leone, Manushi Chhillar Among Celebrities Seen At Mumbai Airport, Check The Pics

Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Hegde, Sunny Leone, Manushi Chhillar, Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar among celebrities seen at the Mumbai airport.

Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Hegde, Sunny Leone, Manushi Chhillar among celebrities spotted at the Mumbai airport.

1/ 8
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor look comfortable in their casual wear.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor look comfortable in their casual wear. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

2/ 8
Pooja Hegde looks chic in the black and blue athleisure set.

Pooja Hegde looks chic in the black and blue athleisure set. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

3/ 8
Manushi Chhillar looks smart in a shirt and denims with boots.

Manushi Chhillar looks smart in a shirt and denims with boots. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

4/ 8
Sunny Leone looks smart in white shirt and blue jeans.

Sunny Leone looks smart in white shirt and blue jeans. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

5/ 8
Mrunal Thakur looks fab in a lilac jacket and denims.

Mrunal Thakur looks fab in a lilac jacket and denims. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

6/ 8
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar seen at the airport.

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar seen at the airport. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

7/ 8
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni seen with her daughter at the airport.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni seen with her daughter at the airport. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

8/ 8
Saiee Manjrekar seen smiling at the paps.

Saiee Manjrekar seen smiling at the paps. (Image: Viral Bhayani)