Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Hegde, Sunny Leone, Manushi Chhillar Among Celebrities Seen At Mumbai Airport, Check The Pics

Curated By: Priyanka Das
Last Updated: April 28, 2023, 14:00 IST
Mumbai, India
Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Hegde, Sunny Leone, Manushi Chhillar among celebrities spotted at the Mumbai airport.
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor look comfortable in their casual wear. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Pooja Hegde looks chic in the black and blue athleisure set. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Manushi Chhillar looks smart in a shirt and denims with boots. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Sunny Leone looks smart in white shirt and blue jeans. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Mrunal Thakur looks fab in a lilac jacket and denims. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar seen at the airport. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni seen with her daughter at the airport. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Saiee Manjrekar seen smiling at the paps. (Image: Viral Bhayani)