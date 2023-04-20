CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Photos » Movies » Shehnaaz Gill Makes Internet Swoon With Sultry Photoshoot In Black Cutout Dress, See The Diva's Sexy Pictures

Shehnaaz Gill looks hot and sultry in a black cutout dress in her latest photoshoot. The reality TV star is set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan this Eid.

Shehnaaz Gill, who rose to fame with her stint on Bigg Boss, is set to make her Bollywood debut this Eid. She will be seen in Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Here’s a look at her chic style statement…

Shehnaaz Gill looks sultry in a black cutout dress. (Image: Instagram)

Shehnaaz Gill accessorises her look with golden jewellery. (Image: Instagram)

Shehnaaz Gill looks uber hot in a shimmery golden skirt, tank top and white shirt. (Image: Instagram)

Shehnaaz Gill wears a golden neckpiece to complement her outfit. (Image: Instagram)

Shehnaaz Gill looks stunning in an all-red ensemble. (Image: Instagram)

Shehnaaz Gill carries a matching red purse with her outfit. (Image: Instagram)

Shehnaaz Gill looks stellar in a black corset top and shorts. (Image: Instagram)

Shehnaaz Gill pairs the black outfit with a matching black blazer. (Image: Instagram)