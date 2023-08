Without a doubt, Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar are one of the most stylish B-town couples. They even got an award for the same during Hindustan Times’ India's Most Stylish Awards 2023 event. This picture shows the couple decked up in all-black ensembles, striking oh-so-chic poses. Shibani slipped into a cut-out, halter-neck top with a big rose in the front and she coupled it with black tights. Farhan donned a buttoned-up shirt, layered with a coat and joggers. (Image: Instagram)