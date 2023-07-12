Shraddha Kapoor's New Short Hair Looks, Check Out Her Pics

Published By: Peuli Bakshi
News18.com
Last Updated: July 12, 2023, 17:56 IST
Mumbai, India
Fans are loving Shraddha Kapoor’s photos in the fresh look, after her hair-do. The bubbly girl exuberates child-like cuteness in them.
We love a cheerful Shraddha, don't we? Her heartwarming smile in a casual jeans-tee-sneakers fit is perfect for a quick meet-up with friends or a weekend getaway. (Image: Instagram)
Shraddha Kapoor is seen in her new look, posing for Asics. The short hair, Asics multicolured sneaker, and gym fit gives her a sporty, confident look. (Image: Instagram)
Shraddha Kapoor seems to be enjoying a lazy day, in her animal-printed pajama set. She is an absolute cutie in her messy hair and nose-scrunched smile. (Image: Instagram)
Shraddha Kapoor often posts her furry friends on social media. She looks the happiest hugging her little pup, in the comfort of her house's sofa. (Image: Instagram)
Shraddha showers her pet dog Shyloh with kisses on its birthday. Her chopped-off hair with glasses looks nerdy cute. (Image: Instagram)
Shraddha Kapoor is a mushy and adorbs in a cozy selfie, taken in her home. Her natural beauty, evident in the photo, is always on the talks. (Image: Instagram)