Home » Photos » Movies » Shraddha Kapoor's New Short Hair Looks, Check Out Her Pics

Shraddha Kapoor's New Short Hair Looks, Check Out Her Pics

Shraddha Kapoor looks beautiful in her new look. The short, uneven-edged hair seems to suit her face quite well. Let us look at some of her recent posts.

Fans are loving Shraddha Kapoor’s photos in the fresh look, after her hair-do. The bubbly girl exuberates child-like cuteness in them.

We love a cheerful Shraddha, don't we? Her heartwarming smile in a casual jeans-tee-sneakers fit is perfect for a quick meet-up with friends or a weekend getaway. (Image: Instagram)  

Shraddha Kapoor is seen in her new look, posing for Asics. The short hair, Asics multicolured sneaker, and gym fit gives her a sporty, confident look. (Image: Instagram)

Shraddha Kapoor seems to be enjoying a lazy day, in her animal-printed pajama set. She is an absolute cutie in her messy hair and nose-scrunched smile. (Image: Instagram) 

Shraddha Kapoor often posts her furry friends on social media. She looks the happiest hugging her little pup, in the comfort of her house's sofa. (Image: Instagram)  

Shraddha showers her pet dog Shyloh with kisses on its birthday. Her chopped-off hair with glasses looks nerdy cute. (Image: Instagram)  

Shraddha Kapoor is a mushy and adorbs in a cozy selfie, taken in her home. Her natural beauty, evident in the photo, is always on the talks. (Image: Instagram) 

