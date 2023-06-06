CHANGE LANGUAGE
Shweta Tiwari, Adah Sharma to Shama Sikander, Celebs Who Ace The Polka Dot Trends!

Shweta Tiwari, Adah Sharma to Shama Sikander, Celebs Who Ace The Polka Dot Trends!

Shweta Tiwari set the internet on fire after she dropped some stunning pictures from her latest photoshoot on her Instagram post. The actor looked drop-dead gorgeous in a polka dot strappy midi dress.

Polka dots have been a favourite for summer and we have enough proof. Check it out

01
Actress Shweta Tiwari recently shared photos of her in polka dot strappy midi dress. (Image: Instagram)

02
Shweta Tiwari outfit, with spaghetti sleeves, a ribbed bustline, and a comfortable bodice, gave us summer dressing inspiration. Scroll down to see photos of other actresses who aced polka outfit. (Image: Instagram)

03
Actress Adah Sharma dropped a string of serene bedroom pictures on Instagram that has left us completely star-struck by her. The Kerala Story actress slipped into a dreamy soft pink, polka-dotted, party-beach dress having a risque, mid-riff cut-out and plunging neckline.

04
Shama Sikandar looked smoking hot in a polka dot black and white bikini. (Image: Instagram)

05
Samantha Ruth Prabhu dressed in a black and white polka dot dress which she paired with a denim jacket. (Image: Instagram)

06
Priyanka Chopra shared her summer look as she stepped out in the streets of London in a long, breezy polka dot dress and grey sandals. (Image: Instagram)

07
Last year at Cannes, Deepika Padukone was seen flaunting her retro-queen vibes as she posed in a green outfit. She wore a green jumpsuit with white polka dots on it. (Image: Instagram)

08
Rakul Preet Singh is giving summer goals in a cute polka-dot dress. (Image: Instagram)

09
Nargis Fakhri is a picture of elegance in a polka dot dress. (Image: Instagram)

10
Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted wearing polka dot slip dress in Mumbai. (Photo: Yogen Shah)

