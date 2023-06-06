Shweta Tiwari, Adah Sharma to Shama Sikander, Celebs Who Ace The Polka Dot Trends!

Published By: Nibandh Vinod
Last Updated: June 06, 2023, 10:52 IST
Mumbai, India
Polka dots have been a favourite for summer and we have enough proof. Check it out
Actress Shweta Tiwari recently shared photos of her in polka dot strappy midi dress. (Image: Instagram)
Shweta Tiwari outfit, with spaghetti sleeves, a ribbed bustline, and a comfortable bodice, gave us summer dressing inspiration. Scroll down to see photos of other celebs who aced polka outfit. (Image: Instagram)
Actress Adah Sharma dropped a string of serene bedroom pictures on Instagram that has left us completely star-struck by her. The Kerala Story actress slipped into a dreamy soft pink, polka-dotted, party-beach dress having a risque, mid-riff cut-out and plunging neckline. (Image: Instagram)
Shama Sikander looked smoking hot in a polka dot black and white bikini. (Image: Instagram)
Samantha Ruth Prabhu dressed in a black and white polka dot dress which she paired with a denim jacket. (Image: Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra shared her summer look as she stepped out in the streets of London in a long, breezy polka dot dress and grey sandals. (Image: Instagram)
Deepika Padukone was seen flaunting her retro-queen vibes as she posed in a green outfit at Cannes last year. She wore a green jumpsuit with white polka dots on it. (Image: Instagram)
Rakul Preet Singh is giving summer goals in a cute polka-dot dress. (Image: Instagram)
Nargis Fakhri is a picture of elegance in a polka dot dress. (Image: Instagram)
Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted wearing polka dot slip dress in Mumbai. (Photo: Yogen Shah)