Home » Photos » Movies » Sobhita Dhulipala, Anil Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About

Sobhita Dhulipala, Anil Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About

Suhana Khan, Vidya Balan, Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aditya Roy Kapur, Khushi Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra among celebrities seen in and around Mumbai.

01
Suhana Khan seen arriving for a friend's birthday party.

Suhana Khan seen arriving for a friend's birthday party. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

02
Sobhita Dhulipala and Anil Kapoor seen at the press conference of The Night Manager.

Sobhita Dhulipala and Anil Kapoor seen at the press conference of The Night Manager. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

03
Sidharth Malhotra seen at the airport.

Sidharth Malhotra seen at the airport. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

04
Sonakshi Sinha seen outside a salon.

Sonakshi Sinha seen outside a salon. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

05
Aditya Roy Kapur seen at the press conference of The Night Manager.

Aditya Roy Kapur seen at the press conference of The Night Manager. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

06
Vidya Balan seen arriving for an event.

Vidya Balan seen arriving for an event. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

07
Bhumi Pednekar seen at the airport.

Bhumi Pednekar seen at the airport. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

08
Khushi Kapoor and Vedang seen arriving for a friend's birthday party.

Khushi Kapoor and Vedang seen arriving for a friend's birthday party. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

09
Shehnaaz Gill and Nawazuddin Siddiqui seen promoting their song.

Shehnaaz Gill and Nawazuddin Siddiqui seen promoting their song. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

10
Shubman Gill seen at the airport.

Shubman Gill seen at the airport. (Image: Viral Bhayani)