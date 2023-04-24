CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Photos » Movies » Sobhita Dhulipala Exudes Elegance In Stunning Ethnic Outfits During PS2 Promotions, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures

Sobhita Dhulipala is busy with promotions for Ponniyin Selvan 2 these days. The actress has been acing the glamorous ethnic outfits like a boss babe. Check out them out here!

Sobhita Dhulipala is dishing out ethnic glam goals while promoting her next big release, Ponniyin Selvan 2. From graceful sarees to elegant salwar suits, she is slaying them all.

1/ 8
Sobhita Dhulipala looks ethereal in a floral pink suit.

Sobhita Dhulipala looks ethereal in a floral pink suit. (Image: Instagram)

2/ 8
Sobhita Dhulipala wears massive emerald jewellery to complement her look.

Sobhita Dhulipala wears massive emerald jewellery to complement her look. (Image: Instagram)

3/ 8
Sobhita Dhulipala cuts a statusque figure in an ethnic-style yellow dress.

Sobhita Dhulipala cuts a statusque figure in an ethnic-style yellow dress. (Image: Instagram)

4/ 8
Sobhita Dhulipala pairs the outfit with multi-layered pearl necklace.

Sobhita Dhulipala pairs the outfit with multi-layered pearl necklace. (Image: Instagram)

5/ 8
Sobhita Dhulipala looks graceful in an embellished pink saree.

Sobhita Dhulipala looks graceful in an embellished pink saree. (Image: Instagram)

6/ 8
Sobhita Dhulipala wears a pair of diamond earrings and bracelet.

Sobhita Dhulipala wears a pair of diamond earrings and bracelet. (Image: Instagram)

7/ 8
Sobhita Dhulipala exudes elegance in an orange suede kurta pajama set.

Sobhita Dhulipala exudes elegance in an orange suede kurta pajama set. (Image: Instagram)

8/ 8
Sobhita Dhulipala wears an ornate pair of danglers with a matching wristband.

Sobhita Dhulipala wears an ornate pair of danglers with a matching wristband. (Image: Instagram)