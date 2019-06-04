Soha Ali Khan Chooses to #CelebrateDifferently This Year’s Eid for Daughter Inaaya

Soha Ali Khan is the first citizen to join the #CelebrateDifferently movement initiated by the Mahindra group. Taking the celebrations of her Eid and World Environment Day a notch higher, Soha planted a sapling for her daughter Inaaya in Mumbai. (Image: Instagram)
Being an environmentally conscious person, she urged millennials and young mothers to also take this step with her and celebrate their life’s milestones by celebrating differently and planting a tree. Soha Ali Khan, “I truly believe, that the time to rise against climate change is now. This World Environment Day, I have planted a sapling marking mine and Kunal's joy of seeing Inaaya take her first steps in pre-school. Celebrating these small joys and milestone moments makes life more beautiful. The feeling of joy will only grow stronger as we see the world growing greener and healthier. Choosing to be a part of Mahindra’s #CelebrateDifferently initiative is our way of doing our bit to save the plant- We call home.” (Image: Special Arrangement)
Ruzbeh Irani, Soha Ali Khan and Anirban Ghosh planting a tree at the launch of Mahindra Hariyali Campaign. (Image: Special Arrangement)