Soha Ali Khan Chooses to #CelebrateDifferently This Year’s Eid for Daughter Inaaya

Being an environmentally conscious person, she urged millennials and young mothers to also take this step with her and celebrate their life’s milestones by celebrating differently and planting a tree. Soha Ali Khan, “I truly believe, that the time to rise against climate change is now. This World Environment Day, I have planted a sapling marking mine and Kunal's joy of seeing Inaaya take her first steps in pre-school. Celebrating these small joys and milestone moments makes life more beautiful. The feeling of joy will only grow stronger as we see the world growing greener and healthier. Choosing to be a part of Mahindra’s #CelebrateDifferently initiative is our way of doing our bit to save the plant- We call home.” (Image: Special Arrangement)