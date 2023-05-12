Sonakshi Sinha Gives Lady Boss Vibes In Stylish Grey Pantsuit, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures

Curated By: Priyanka Das
Last Updated: May 12, 2023, 14:05 IST
Mumbai, India
Sonakshi Sinha’s pantsuits are anything but basic. The actress, whose debut OTT series Dahaad released today, slays the androgynous looks effortlessly.
Sonakshi Sinha looks fab in a grey pantsuit with matching crop top. (Image: Instagram)
Sonakshi Sinha looks cool in a funky denim pantsuit. (Image: Instagram)
Sonakshi Sinha looks stylish in a yellow satin pantsuit. (Image: Instagram)
Sonakshi Sinha looks smart in a blue pantsuit. (Image: Instagram)
Sonakshi Sinha strikes a pose in a printed monochrome pantsuit. (Image: Instagram)
Sonakshi Sinha looks vibrant in a neon green pantsuit. (Image: Instagram)
Sonakshi Sinha looks stellar in a deep blue pantsuit. (Image: Instagram)
Sonakshi Sinha gives retro vibes in a shimmery green pantsuit. (Image: Instagram)