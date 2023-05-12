CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Photos » Movies » Sonakshi Sinha Gives Lady Boss Vibes In Stylish Grey Pantsuit, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures

Sonakshi Sinha Gives Lady Boss Vibes In Stylish Grey Pantsuit, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures

Sonakshi Sinha's OTT debut series Dahaad is available for screening from today. Here's a look at the diva's most stylish and chic moments in smart pantsuits.

Sonakshi Sinha’s pantsuits are anything but basic. The actress, whose debut OTT series Dahaad released today, slays the androgynous looks effortlessly.

01
Sonakshi Sinha looks fab in a grey pantsuit with matching crop top. (Image: Instagram)

02
Sonakshi Sinha looks cool in a funky denim pantsuit. (Image: Instagram)

03
Sonakshi Sinha looks stylish in a yellow satin pantsuit. (Image: Instagram)

04
Sonakshi Sinha looks smart in a blue pantsuit. (Image: Instagram)

05
Sonakshi Sinha strikes a pose in a printed monochrome pantsuit. (Image: Instagram)

06
Sonakshi Sinha looks vibrant in a neon green pantsuit. (Image: Instagram)

07
Sonakshi Sinha looks stellar in a deep blue pantsuit. (Image: Instagram)

08
Sonakshi Sinha gives retro vibes in a shimmery green pantsuit. (Image: Instagram)