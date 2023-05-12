CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Photos » Movies » Sonal Chauhan, Virat Kohli, Jacqueline Fernandez, Diana Penty Among Celebrities Seen At Mumbai Airport, Check Out The Pics

Virat Kohli, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonal Chauhan, Aayush Sharma, Diana Penty, Shriya Saran were among the many celebrities seen at the Mumbai airport.

01
Sonal Chauhan looks chic in an orange co-ord set.

Sonal Chauhan looks chic in an orange co-ord set. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

02
Jacqueline Fernandez looks comfortable in an all-white outfit.

Jacqueline Fernandez looks comfortable in an all-white outfit. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

03
Virat Kohli looks smart in a white tee and off-white pants.

Virat Kohli looks smart in a white tee and off-white pants. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

04
Shriya Saran seen with her kid at the airport.

Shriya Saran seen with her kid at the airport. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

05
Diana Penty looks smart in a white tee and jeans.

Diana Penty looks smart in a white tee and jeans. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

06
Neha Kakkar looks gorgeous in a black tee and printed trousers.

Neha Kakkar looks gorgeous in a black tee and printed trousers. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

07
Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan spotted with their kids.

Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan spotted with their kids. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

08
Pratik Sehajpal looks dapper in a green tee and white pants.

Pratik Sehajpal looks dapper in a green tee and white pants. (Image: Viral Bhayani)