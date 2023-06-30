CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Photos » Movies » Sonali Raut, Katrina Kaif to Janhvi Kapoor, Six Stunning Beach Outfits Worn by Your Favourite Bollywood Divas

Bollywood sensations like Katrina Kaif, Janhvi Kapoor and others have been giving out the best beachwear inspiration. Check it out here.

01
janhvi kapoor

With her knitted blue bralette top and denim shorts, Janhvi Kapoor has created the most stylish look you can imagine for any beach vacation. (Image: Instagram)

02
Ananya Pandey

Ananya Pandey looks beautiful in a strapless blue bikini while posing for a picture at Phuket Beach, Thailand. (Image: Instagram)

03
poonam pandey

Poonam Pandey flaunts her vacation look in a bright lemon-yellow halter bikini set from her Bangkok vacation. (Image: Instagram)

04
Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif looks beautiful in her tropical-print shorts paired with her green zebra-printed shirt from her holiday in the Maldives. (Image: Instagram).

05
Sonali Raut

Sonali Raut looked stunning in a white bikini set during her Abu Dhabi vacation. She accessorized her style with sunglasses and loose messy hair. (Image: Instagram).

06
Aisha Sharma

Putting on a black swimsuit and a deep yellow shrug casually over it and tying her hair up in a messy bun, Aisha Sharma looks absolutely stunning. (Image: Instagram).