CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Manobala DeathShah Rukh KhanVirat KohliSonal ChauhanNaga Chaitanya
Home » Photos » Movies » Sophie Choudry Makes Jaws Drop With Bikini Photos, Check Out Her Sexy Pictures From Maldives Vacay

Sophie Choudry Makes Jaws Drop With Bikini Photos, Check Out Her Sexy Pictures From Maldives Vacay

Sophie Choudry is soaring mercury levels with her hot and sexy bikini pictures from Maldives. Check out her toned figure in vibrant swimwear and more.

Sophie Choudry is enjoying a summer holiday in beautiful Maldives. Making the most of her time in the sand and sea, she is displaying her hourglass figure in sexy bikinis.

1/ 8
Sophie Choudry looks smoking hot in a bright pink bikini with a matching cape.

Sophie Choudry looks smoking hot in a bright pink bikini with a matching cape. (Image: Instagram)

2/ 8
Sophie Choudry looks glorious in a blue bikini with a printed sarong.

Sophie Choudry looks glorious in a blue bikini with a printed sarong. (Image: Instagram)

3/ 8
Sophie Choudry looks divine in a vibrant orange cutout outfit.

Sophie Choudry looks divine in a vibrant orange cutout outfit. (Image: Instagram)

4/ 8
Sophie Choudry looks elegant in a lilac swimsuit.

Sophie Choudry looks elegant in a lilac swimsuit. (Image: Instagram)

5/ 8
Sophie Choudry flaunts her toned figure in a red bikini.

Sophie Choudry flaunts her toned figure in a red bikini. (Image: Instagram)

6/ 8
Sophie Choudry looks fabulous in a blue bikini.

Sophie Choudry looks fabulous in a blue bikini. (Image: Instagram)

7/ 8
Sophie Choudry looks stunning in a pink bikini.

Sophie Choudry looks stunning in a pink bikini. (Image: Instagram)

8/ 8
Sophie Choudry soaks up the sun in a blue bikini.

Sophie Choudry soaks up the sun in a blue bikini. (Image: Instagram)