Sophie Choudry Makes Jaws Drop With Bikini Photos, Check Out Her Sexy Pictures From Maldives Vacay

Curated By: Priyanka Das
Last Updated: May 03, 2023, 17:15 IST
Mumbai, India
Sophie Choudry is enjoying a summer holiday in beautiful Maldives. Making the most of her time in the sand and sea, she is displaying her hourglass figure in sexy bikinis.
Sophie Choudry looks smoking hot in a bright pink bikini with a matching cape. (Image: Instagram)
Sophie Choudry looks glorious in a blue bikini with a printed sarong. (Image: Instagram)
Sophie Choudry looks divine in a vibrant orange cutout outfit. (Image: Instagram)
Sophie Choudry looks elegant in a lilac swimsuit. (Image: Instagram)
Sophie Choudry flaunts her toned figure in a red bikini. (Image: Instagram)
Sophie Choudry looks fabulous in a blue bikini. (Image: Instagram)
Sophie Choudry looks stunning in a pink bikini. (Image: Instagram)
Sophie Choudry soaks up the sun in a blue bikini. (Image: Instagram)