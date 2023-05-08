CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Bipasha BasuAnushka SharmaSonam KapoorShahid Kareena Naga Chaitanya
Home » Photos » Movies » Sophie Choudry Makes Jaws Drop With Smoking Hot Photos From Maldives Vacay, Check Out Her Sexy Pictures

Sophie Choudry Makes Jaws Drop With Smoking Hot Photos From Maldives Vacay, Check Out Her Sexy Pictures

Sophie Choudry is soaring mercury levels with her hot and sexy photos from Maldives. Check out the diva's stunning beach looks.

Sophie Choudry is enjoying a tropical holiday in Maldives. She is a sight to behold in a string of sexy swimwear outfits.

1/ 8
Sophie Choudry looks like a sexy mermaid in a racy red monokini.

Sophie Choudry looks like a sexy mermaid in a racy red monokini. (Image: Instagram)

2/ 8
Sophie Choudry looks terrific in a yellow bikini.

Sophie Choudry looks terrific in a yellow bikini. (Image: Instagram)

3/ 8
Sophie Choudry flaunts her back in a backless resort dress.

Sophie Choudry flaunts her back in a backless resort dress. (Image: Instagram)

4/ 8
Sophie Choudry looks sultry in a green bikini with a sheer cover-up.

Sophie Choudry looks sultry in a green bikini with a sheer cover-up. (Image: Instagram)

5/ 8
Sophie Choudry looks pretty in a white strappy dress with a straw hat.

Sophie Choudry looks pretty in a white strappy dress with a straw hat. (Image: Instagram)

6/ 8
Sophie Choudry looks smoking hot in a bright pink bikini with a matching cape.

Sophie Choudry looks smoking hot in a bright pink bikini with a matching cape. (Image: Instagram)

7/ 8
Sophie Choudry looks divine in a vibrant orange cutout outfit.

Sophie Choudry looks divine in a vibrant orange cutout outfit. (Image: Instagram)

8/ 8
Sophie Choudry looks glorious in a blue bikini with a printed sarong.

Sophie Choudry looks glorious in a blue bikini with a printed sarong. (Image: Instagram)