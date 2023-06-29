Suhana Khan Makes Internet Swoon With Latest Photoshoot, Check Out The Star Kid's Drop-dead Gorgeous Pictures

Curated By: Priyanka Das
Last Updated: June 29, 2023, 16:19 IST
Mumbai, India
Suhana Khan, daughter of Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan, looks like a breath of fresh air in her latest photoshoot. The dusky beauty is ready to enter the world of showbiz.
Suhana Khan looks picture-perfect as she is photographed by Sasha Jairam. The star kid is ready to make her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, where she'll play the character of Veronica. (Image: Instagram)
Dressed in a flirty white dress, Suhana Khan looks sexy in an understated way. Her curves are aptly highlighted with the silhouette of the dress. (Image: Instagram)
Suhana Khan opts for a minimalist makeup look - with subtle winged eyeliner and nude lips. Her unkempt hair adds to her sex appeal. (Image: Instagram)
Suhana Khan is a sight to behold in a red corset top. She definitely looks ready to capture the attention of her audiences. (Image: Instagram)
Suhana Khan strikes a pose in an animal-print dress. That glow on her skin is hard to miss. (Image: Instagram)
Suhana Khan slays the casual look in a black top and denim shorts.(Image: Instagram)
Suhana Khan looks stylish in a plain black crop top and blue denims. (Image: Instagram)
Suhana Khan looks sensuous in a green bodycon dress. (Image: Instagram)