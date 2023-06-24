CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Photos » Movies » Sumona Chakravarti Birthday: Sarees to Swimwear, These Outfits of the Comedian Deserve Your Attention

Sumona Chakravarti Birthday: Sarees to Swimwear, These Outfits of the Comedian Deserve Your Attention

Sumona Chakravarti is a well-known face in the Indian television industry and is famed for her role in The Kapil Sharma Show. She has been part of a number of movies, such as Barfi!, Kick, and Phir Se

Sumona Chakravarti has a chic girl-next-door vibe that reflects in her fashion choices

01
Sumona Chakravarti looks radiant in a red saree with white hearts embellished on its length from Suta Bombay. (Image: Instagram)

02
Sunkissed! The actress glows in bright red beachwear and a stunning hat. The messy hair adds to the charm. (Image: Instagram)

03
It is hard to beat Sumona’s satin slip-on asymmetrical dress paired with pink strappy heels. (Image: Instagram)

04
Sumona looks party ready in this white wrap-style fitted dress and a glass of wine. (Image: Instagram)

05
Lavender is the colour of the season, and Sumona slays it perfectly in this tie-and-dye saree with a dark purple blouse. (Image: Instagram)

06
The actress looks travel-ready in a black high-neck top and long beige trenchcoat. (Image: Instagram)

07
An easy and bright attire in a subtle pastel hue in contrast with intricately designed stone jewellery. (Image: Instagram)

08
A perfect wedding guest look. Sumona ditches minimal fashion and opts for heavily embroidered suits with traditional jewellery. (Image: Instagram)

09
A morning amid nature. Sumona looks splendid in this unfiltered, raw look. (Image: Instagram)

10
The actress gives off the perfect weekend vibe in a monochrome picture donning an oversized, comfy sweater. (Image: Instagram)

