Sunny Leone Makes Internet Swoon With Her Sexy Bikini Photo From Maldives, Check Out Her Hottest Swimwear Looks

Curated By: Priyanka Das
News18.com
Last Updated: June 22, 2023, 18:57 IST
Mumbai, India
Sunny Leone has shared one of her most sizzling beach looks on social media from her recent holiday to the tropical nation of Maldives. Scroll ahead to take a look.
Sunny Leone looks absolutely smashing in an orange printed swimsuit after taking a dip in the ocean on her Maldives holiday. The actress looks straight of a sultry painting, doesn't she? She accessorises her look with a pair of shades. (Image: Instagram)
Sunny Leone flaunts her curvaceous figure in a black ruffled cut-out monokini. Her holiday album pictures will give major wanderlust feels to all. After all, who doesn't want to spend the summers by the pool or the ocean? (Image: Instagram)
Sunny Leone looks breathtaking in a blue bikini with matching cover-up. She oozes sexiness in the stylish swimwear while giving mermaid vibes. (Image: Instagram)
Sunny Leone looks like a dream in a black and white cut-out monokini. She soaks up the sun after a swim in the ocean. The flower crown that she wears with the swimsuit adds to her appeal. (Image: Instagram)
Sunny Leone looks uber stylish in a colourful full-sleeved swimsuit. The colour-block swimsuit looks quite chic on the actress. (Image: Instagram)
Sunny Leone looks hot in a green tie-dye bikini while going snorkelling with her husband. Now that's what we call a truly tropical holiday - not just lazing on the beach but going all adventurous with exciting snorkelling adventures. (Image: Instagram)