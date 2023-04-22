CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Photos » Movies » Sunny Leone, Neha Sharma, Bhumi Pednekar, Palak Tiwari Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About

Neha Sharma, Sunny Leone, Bhumi Pednekar, Palak Tiwari, Meezan Jafri among celebrities seen in and around Mumbai.

1/ 8
Neha Sharma seen on her way to the gym.

Neha Sharma seen on her way to the gym. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

2/ 8
Sunny Leone snapped out and about.

Sunny Leone snapped out and about. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

3/ 8
Bhumi Pednekar seen at the private airport.

Bhumi Pednekar seen at the private airport. (Image: Viral Bhyani)

4/ 8
Farah Khan seen at a fashion event.

Farah Khan seen at a fashion event. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

5/ 8
Palak Tiwari snapped out and about.

Palak Tiwari snapped out and about. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

6/ 8
Tushar Kalia seen at a fashion event.

Tushar Kalia seen at a fashion event. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

7/ 8
Giorgia Andriani seen walking her dog.

Giorgia Andriani seen walking her dog. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

8/ 8
Meezan Jafri seen on his way to the gym.

Meezan Jafri seen on his way to the gym. (Image: Viral Bhayani)