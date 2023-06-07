CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Gufi Paintal DeathSulochana DeathKollam SudhiDisha PataniAshwin Bhave
Home » Photos » Movies » Sunny Leone Raises Temperature In Blue Bikini, Check Out The Diva's Hot And Sexy Pictures In Stylish Swimwear

Sunny Leone Raises Temperature In Blue Bikini, Check Out The Diva's Hot And Sexy Pictures In Stylish Swimwear

Sunny Leone looked hot and sexy in a range of stylish swimwear during her Maldives holiday. On the work front, the actress earned rave reviews for her latest movie Kennedy.

Sunny Leone is giving wanderlust and fashion goals from her summer holiday in Maldives. Scroll ahead to catch a glimpse of all the sexy swimwear she wore on her vacation.

01
Sunny Leone looks breathtaking in a blue bikini with matching cover-up.

Sunny Leone looks breathtaking in a blue bikini with matching cover-up. (Image: Instagram)

02
Sunny Leone strikes a pose in an orange printed monokini.

Sunny Leone strikes a pose in an orange printed monokini. (Image: Instagram)

03
Sunny Leone looks like a dream in a black and white cut-out monokini.

Sunny Leone looks like a dream in a black and white cut-out monokini. (Image: Instagram)

04
Sunny Leone looks uber stylish in a colourful full-sleeved swimsuit.

Sunny Leone looks uber stylish in a colourful full-sleeved swimsuit. (Image: Instagram)

05
Sunny Leone looks drop-dead gorgeous in a shell-embellished crop top and matching sarong.

Sunny Leone looks drop-dead gorgeous in a shell-embellished crop top and matching sarong. (Image: Instagram)

06
Sunny Leone looks hot in a green tie-dye bikini while going snorkelling with her husband.

Sunny Leone looks hot in a green tie-dye bikini while going snorkelling with her husband. (Image: Instagram)

07
Draped in black, Sunny becomes a vision of seductive charm, commanding attention with her flawless poise and impeccable style. Sunny in this simple black swimsuit and a hat is giving the perfect summer vibes.

Draped in black, Sunny becomes a vision of seductive charm, commanding attention with her flawless poise and impeccable style. Sunny in this simple black swimsuit and a hat is giving the perfect summer vibes. (Image: Instagram)