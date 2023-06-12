CHANGE LANGUAGE
Sunny Leone, Rakul Preet Singh, Sanjay Kapoor, Tripti Dimri Among Celebrities Spotted At Mumbai Airport, See Pics

Sunny Leone, Rakul Preet Singh, Karishma Tanna, Sanjay Kapoor, Tripti Dimri were among the celebrities seen at the Mumbai airport.

Several celebrities were sighted at the Mumbai airport, including Sunny Leone, Rakul Preet Singh, Karishma Tanna and Sanjay Kapoor.

01
Sunny Leone seen in a maroon bodycon dress at the airport. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

02
Sanjay Kapoor looks smart in casuals at the airport. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

03
Tripti Dimri wears a shirt and denims at the airport. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

04
Rakul Preet Singh wears a black co-ord set at the airport. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

05
Karishma Tanna seen with her husband at the airport. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

06
Stebin Ben looks edgy in black at the airport. (Image: Viral Bhayani)