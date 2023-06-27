CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Kusha Kapila DivorceSalman KhanSatyaPrem Ki KathaNora FatehiKartik Aaryan
Home » Photos » Movies » Tamannaah Bhatia, Mrunal Thakur, Vaani Kapoor, Pooja Hegde Among Celebrities Spotted At Mumbai Airport, See Pics

Tamannaah Bhatia, Mrunal Thakur, Vaani Kapoor, Pooja Hegde Among Celebrities Spotted At Mumbai Airport, See Pics

Tamannaah Bhatia, Mrunal Thakur, Vaani Kapoor, Pooja Hegde, Ahan Shetty, Abdu Rozik among celebrities seen at the Mumbai airport.

Several celebrities were spotted at the Mumbai airport, including Tamannaah Bhatia, Mrunal Thakur, Vaani Kapoor and Pooja Hegde.

01
Tamannaah Bhatia and Mrunal Thakur pose together at the airport.

Tamannaah Bhatia and Mrunal Thakur pose together at the airport. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

02
Vaani Kapoor seen arriving at the airport.

Vaani Kapoor seen arriving at the airport. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

03
Pooja Hegde smiles for the paparazzi at the airport.

Pooja Hegde smiles for the paparazzi at the airport. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

04
Ahan Shetty looks dapper at the airport.

Ahan Shetty looks dapper at the airport. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

05
Abdu Rozik poses for the media at the airport.

Abdu Rozik poses for the media at the airport. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

06
Himansh Kohli seen at the airport.

Himansh Kohli seen at the airport. (Image: Viral Bhayani)