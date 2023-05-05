Tara Sutaria, Dimple Kapadia, Bhumi Pednekar, Sanya Malhotra Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week

Curated By: Priyanka Das
Last Updated: May 05, 2023, 17:34 IST
Mumbai, India
Tara Sutaria, Dimple Kapadia, Bhumi Pednekar, Sanya Malhotra, Radhika Merchant were some of the best dressed celebrities this week.
Tara Sutaria looked gorgeous in the pink floor-length dress. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Dimple Kapadia looked chic in the all-white outfit. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Bhumi Pednekar gave business chic vibes in the black pantsuit. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Nushrratt Bharuccha looked fabulous in the colourful jumpsuit. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Radhika Merchant looked beautiful in the floral dress. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Sanya Malhotra looked stellar in the green pantsuit. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Sonali Kulkarni looked elegant in the black saree. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Palak Tiwari looked sexy in the green bodycon dress. (Image: Viral Bhayani)