Tara Sutaria, Dimple Kapadia, Bhumi Pednekar, Sanya Malhotra Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week

This week's best dressed celebrities included names such as Tara Sutaria, Dimple Kapadia, Bhumi Pednekar, Sanya Malhotra, Radhika Merchant and Palak Tiwari.

1/ 8
Tara Sutaria looked gorgeous in the pink floor-length dress.

Tara Sutaria looked gorgeous in the pink floor-length dress. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

2/ 8
Dimple Kapadia looked chic in the all-white outfit.

Dimple Kapadia looked chic in the all-white outfit. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

3/ 8
Bhumi Pednekar gave business chic vibes in the black pantsuit.

Bhumi Pednekar gave business chic vibes in the black pantsuit. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

4/ 8
Nushrratt Bharuccha looked fabulous in the colourful jumpsuit.

Nushrratt Bharuccha looked fabulous in the colourful jumpsuit. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

5/ 8
Radhika Merchant looked beautiful in the floral dress.

Radhika Merchant looked beautiful in the floral dress. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

6/ 8
Sanya Malhotra looked stellar in the green pantsuit.

Sanya Malhotra looked stellar in the green pantsuit. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

7/ 8
Sonali Kulkarni looked elegant in the black saree.

Sonali Kulkarni looked elegant in the black saree. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

8/ 8
Palak Tiwari looked sexy in the green bodycon dress.

Palak Tiwari looked sexy in the green bodycon dress. (Image: Viral Bhayani)