Home » Photos » Movies » Tara Sutaria, Kriti Sanon, Esha Gupta, Kiara Advani, Kareena Kapoor Khan Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week

Tara Sutaria, Kriti Sanon, Esha Gupta, Kiara Advani, Kareena Kapoor Khan Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week

Kriti Sanon, Tara Sutaria, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Esha Gupta, Kiara Advani, Shilpa Shetty Kundra were among the best dressed celebrities this week.

This week’s best dressed celebrities include Kriti Sanon in a white saree, Kareena Kapoor Khan in a shirt dress, Tara Sutaria in a co-ord set, among others.

01
Tara Sutaria aced summer fashion in the white co-ord set with a long cape.

Tara Sutaria aced summer fashion in the white co-ord set with a long cape. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

02
Kriti Sanon looked graceful in the white and golden saree.

Kriti Sanon looked graceful in the white and golden saree. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

03
Kareena Kapoor Khan looked chic in the tie-dye shirt dress.

Kareena Kapoor Khan looked chic in the tie-dye shirt dress. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

04
Kiara Advani looked smart inthe oversized white tee and loose pants.

Kiara Advani looked smart inthe oversized white tee and loose pants. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

05
Shilpa Shetty Kundra looked lovely in the vibrant yellow kurta.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra looked lovely in the vibrant yellow kurta. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

06
Esha Gupta looked stunning in the purple co-ord set.

Esha Gupta looked stunning in the purple co-ord set. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

07
Gauri Khan looked fab in the black shirt and denims.

Gauri Khan looked fab in the black shirt and denims. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

08
Chitrangda Singh looked sassy in the olive green jumpsuit.

Chitrangda Singh looked sassy in the olive green jumpsuit. (Image: Viral Bhayani)